|
|
|
Foster Marie Therasa
(née McGuirk) Born Whitehaven in 1934.
Marie passed away on
15th November 2020 in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
with her sons by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Foster, dear mother to Kenneth and John, devoted grandmother to James, Sarah and Daniel and great grandmother to Ivy.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on December 1st at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
made directly North of England Children's Cancer Cancer Research at https://www.
neccr.org.uk/forms/donation/
Marie will be dearly missed
by all of her family and anyone who was fortunate enough
to know her.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020