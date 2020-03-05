|
Crews Marion
(formerly Butler,
nee Hall) Passed away peacefully on February 29th, 2020 in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital following a short illness of Wesham, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
John Howard Crews and the late Joseph Butler, loving mum of Derek, mother in law of Maria and sister of the late Derick Hall.
Funeral service and Interment at Christ Church, Wesham on
Monday 16th March at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Blue Skies Hospital Fund
(Acute Stroke Rehabilitation Unit).
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham.
Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020