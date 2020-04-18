|
|
|
LLOYD Marion 'Marie'
(nee Henshaw)
17/04/1922 to 10/04/2020
Aged 97 years.
Marie passed away in the loving care of the Annacliffe Residential Home, Blackpool a week before her 98th birthday.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, now reunited. Loving sister of the late Bill and Fred, and of her cousin Hylda, who have always been like sisters. Marie was a most loving and wonderful aunty , Great Aunty and Great -Great Aunty. She was like a second mum to Keith,
June, John and Mary, and all in
Blackpool and Oswestry.
Marie will be sadly missed by all.
We would also like to say a very big Thank you to everyone at the Annacliffe for your dedicated and loving care of Marie.
A gentle lovely lady who
everyone loved.
"God Bless Aunty Marie"
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 21st April at 4:00pm. Sorry but this is restricted to 10 family members only because of the virus.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Bispham Road, Blackpool,
01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020