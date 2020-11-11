|
|
|
PERCIVAL (Marion) Fell asleep peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Saturday 31st October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Devoted and loving wife of
the late James Scott Percival,
a fantastic and much loved
mum of Nigel, Howard and Sarah, loving Grandma to Jemma,
Kayley, Matthew and Tom
and also a loving great grandma.
Marion will always be loved
by her family and missed
by her many friends.
Private Family Funeral to be
held on 23rd November 2020.
Flowers or donations to the
air ambulance care of
JT Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton, FY5 - 5BU or via
www.memorygiving.com/marionpercival
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020