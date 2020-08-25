|
Williamson Marion Marion died in Kepplegate Care Home on 20th August following
a short life limiting illness.
She was happily married to
Tommy for over 40 years and always loved and supported her family. During her 90 years spent living in Preesall she had a lively interest in the church, local activities and people.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Oswald's Church followed by interment at Preesall Cemetery.
Donations in memory of
Marion will be given to
St Oswald's Church, Preesall.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020