CROSLAND Marjorie (Peggy) Passed away peacefully on the
12th October 2020 aged 96 in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
Now reunited with
beloved husband John.
Dearly loved by her
daughters, grandchildren,
great grandchildren and all of
her family and friends.
Private funeral will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 in St. Neots. Zoom details are available by contacting family.
All other enquiries to
Kingfisher Funeral Services
Tel (01480) 471001
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020