|
|
|
GILL (Marjorie Eileen)
née Blacon On Saturday 18th January 2020,
peacefully whilst in the care
of Trinity Hospice,
and of Thornton-Cleveleys,
Marjorie passed away
aged 78 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jim,
much loved Mum to Mandy,
Robert, Nigel and Ruth,
and a loving and devoted
Grandma and Nana,
Great Grandma, Sister
and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
The Church Jesus Christ
of Latter-day Saints, Warren Drive,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3HB
on Monday 27th January 2020
at 1:15pm, prior to a
private family burial service.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice and
The Woodland Trust c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020