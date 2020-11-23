|
MARKLAND (Marjorie) On Saturday 14th November 2020 peacefully whilst in the
care of Bankhouse Nursing
Home Marjorie passed away
aged 84 years.
Dear beloved mother to
Trevor and Keith.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired sent directly to North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020