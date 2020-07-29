|
|
|
WRIGGLESWORTH Marjory Jean Passed away peacefully
in her sleep at home
on Thursday 23rd July 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mum of Andrew
and Isabel, mum in law of Sharon and Patrick, nana of India and Ellie and a dear aunt and friend.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service to be held at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 6th August at 12.30pm, followed by burial.
Flowers may be sent or
donations if preferred to
Trinity Hospice & RSPCA.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries please c/o
D Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2020