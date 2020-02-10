|
|
|
SILCOCK Mark 28th August 1959 -
25th January 2020
Mark passed away peacefully
at his home on Saturday the
25th January surrounded by
some of his close family.
Often known by his stage name Mark Simpson, he spent most
of his life entertaining people
all over the world.
Mark was the son of Margaret and the late Geoffrey Silcock.
Mark leaves behind his close family, including his mother Margaret, dear wife Sandra, daughter Amy, grandson Lincoln, sisters Helen and Barbara and his stepchildren Jack and Gabbie.
"Mark will be missed by many people, including friends
across the world"
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020