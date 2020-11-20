|
|
|
SMITH Mark Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 58 years.
Much loved son of Rev. Dr. Michael and Brenda, loving brother to Cheryl and a cherished uncle to Devin and Shairon.
Mark will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church, Anchorsholme on Tuesday 1st December at 10.45am, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 12.00.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Mark to Streetwise c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to J. P. Dell Funeral Directors, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020