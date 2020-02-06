|
|
|
WALSH Mark Passed away suddenly at home on Monday January 20th, 2020.
Mark of Lancaster, formerly Poulton-Le-Fylde, aged 50 years.
Loving partner of Jen, Son of Margaret and the late Martin, brother of Karen.
Mark will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and Cremation to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday February 10th, 2020 at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
M S Society. All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020