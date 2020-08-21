|
BRADSHAW Martin Founder Member and President
of Fylde Croquet Club. Former
Commodore Lytham Yacht Club.
Suddenly on 16th August 2020,
Martin aged 75 years of Lytham.
Much loved father of Tom,
dearly loved grandpa of Tabitha,
Viola and Rufus, dear partner
of Joanna and cousin of Diana.
Martin will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's
Parish Church, Lytham on
Thursday 27th August at 12pm
followed by burial in
the churchyard.
Due to current restrictions the
service is by invitation only.
For those unable to attend,
Martin's funeral will be live
streamed and can be viewed at
https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream
No flowers by request, donations
if desired may be sent to
Lytham St. Annes RNLI
c/o the Funeral Director, David
Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020