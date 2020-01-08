Home

BEGG Mary Josephine Passed away
peacefully at home on
Monday 23rd December 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving mum of Kathryn,
Jane and the late David.
Proud and cherished grandma, great-grandma and
great-great-grandma.

Mary will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at
2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for Brian House.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home
Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
