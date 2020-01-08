|
|
|
BEGG Mary Josephine Passed away
peacefully at home on
Monday 23rd December 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving mum of Kathryn,
Jane and the late David.
Proud and cherished grandma, great-grandma and
great-great-grandma.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at
2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for Brian House.
All enquiries and donations
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home
Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020