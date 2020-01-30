Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cullinane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cullinane

Notice Condolences

Mary Cullinane Notice
Cullinane Mary Theresa Passed away peacefully in the care of her loving family on Saturday
11th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Derek and Linda, devoted grandma of Declan, Georgia and Megan.
Much loved friend to all.
Theresa will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church, Devonshire Road on
Wednesday 5th February at
1.00 pm followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
to Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -