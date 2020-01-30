|
|
|
Cullinane Mary Theresa Passed away peacefully in the care of her loving family on Saturday
11th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Derek and Linda, devoted grandma of Declan, Georgia and Megan.
Much loved friend to all.
Theresa will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church, Devonshire Road on
Wednesday 5th February at
1.00 pm followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
to Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020