|
|
|
GOUGH Mary
1934-2020 Mary passed away peacefully
in New Victoria Care Home on
Friday 13th November,
aged 86 years.
Much loved Mum of John, Claire and the late Maria, Nanna to Drew, Fintan, Ryan and Gosia and Mother in law to Anita and Declan.
Please keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Tuesday 1st December at 4:00pm when they will be celebrating Mary's life in a private funeral.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for The Stroke Association.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020