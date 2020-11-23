Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gough

Notice Condolences

Mary Gough Notice
GOUGH Mary
1934-2020 Mary passed away peacefully
in New Victoria Care Home on
Friday 13th November,
aged 86 years.

Much loved Mum of John, Claire and the late Maria, Nanna to Drew, Fintan, Ryan and Gosia and Mother in law to Anita and Declan.

Please keep Mary and her family in your thoughts and prayers on Tuesday 1st December at 4:00pm when they will be celebrating Mary's life in a private funeral.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for The Stroke Association.

All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -