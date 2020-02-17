Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00
St John Vianney's Catholic Church
Committal
Following Services
Carleton Cemetery
Mary Kearney Notice
KEARNEY Mary Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Mary who, fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church
passed away peacefully on
Thursday 6th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of Des, loving mother of Sean, Brendan, Maureen, Gerard, Siobhan and Teresa,
cherished grandmother and
great-grandmother of many.
Requiem mass will be held at
St John Vianney's Catholic Church
on Thursday 27th February,
at 11:00am prior to committal
at Carleton Cemetery.
No flowers please by request,
donation in lieu may be made
for the Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries and donations please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons.
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
