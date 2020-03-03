Home

Mary Kearney

Des and family would like to thank, especially Canon Tim Sullivan for his kind ministrations to Mary during her illness and his celebration of Requiem Mass.

Also to thank all who sent mass cards and letters of sympathy, to all who attended the funeral or in any way contributed to the beautiful service.

To the Carers and Nurses who cared for Mary, both in Hospital and at home, also to Rachel of Hollowells for her kindness and
attention to detail.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020
