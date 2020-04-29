|
|
|
RILEY Mary
(Maureen) Passed away peacefully
at the Conifers Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia, on April 20th, 2020, aged 91 years.
Mum and Dad together again.
Maureen leaves her two devoted sons Robert and Tim. She devoted her life to us as a family, lots and lots of love always! Reunited
with her loving husband Bob.
On Wednesday May 6th, 2020,
the funeral cortege will pass
St Chads's Church Poulton
at 11:30 for reflection,
then on to Poulton New Cemetery for 12noon for the service and interment. Donations if so desired to St. Chad's Church C/O
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020