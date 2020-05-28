|
|
|
RILEY Mary Fox After a short illness
Mary passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday May 19th 2020,
aged 84 years.
Devoted and beloved wife of the late Colin, dearly loved mum of Ralph, loving mother in law of Lynda, doting grandma of Shezelle, Darrelle and Craig and proud great grandma of Ellis and Maisa.
Please keep Mary and family
in your thoughts on
Thursday June 4th 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 28, 2020