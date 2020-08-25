|
|
|
SHELDRAKE Mary Patricia
(Known to all her
friends as Pat) Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Alexandra Court on Monday August 17th 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved and devoted wife of the late Bryan Arthur Sheldrake.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday September 8th
at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs For The Blind.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020