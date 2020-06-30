Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Webber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Webber

Notice Condolences

Mary Webber Notice
WEBBER Mary Peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 23 June 2020,
Mary, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Derek
and a much loved mum, sister, gran, great gran and
great great gran.
She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be sent for
"The British Heart Foundation"
c/o Roland L Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors,
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -