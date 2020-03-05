|
|
|
Bridge Matthew Passed away suddenly at home
on Tuesday 18th February 2020,
aged 32 years.
Loving partner to Lauren,
much loved dad to Ellie, Maisie and Leo, cherished son of Julie and Nigel and brother to James.
Funeral Service will be held at 11.00am on 16th March at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Matthew can be made to Highfurlong School Fund c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020