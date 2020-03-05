Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Bridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Bridge

Notice Condolences

Matthew Bridge Notice
Bridge Matthew Passed away suddenly at home
on Tuesday 18th February 2020,
aged 32 years.

Loving partner to Lauren,
much loved dad to Ellie, Maisie and Leo, cherished son of Julie and Nigel and brother to James.

Funeral Service will be held at 11.00am on 16th March at
Carleton Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Matthew can be made to Highfurlong School Fund c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -