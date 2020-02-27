|
Bailey (nee Armer)
Maureen Passed away peacefully on
February 21st, 2020 at
Thistleton Lodge of Wesham,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Barrie,
loving Mum of Anita & Stuart,
mother in law of Linda,
much loved grandma to
Lauren, Lucy & Harry.
'Loved by many.'
Funeral service at St Michaels Parish Church, Kirkham on Thursday March 5th at 12.30 p.m. prior to committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
for Dementia UK.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020