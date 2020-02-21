|
|
|
CROLLA MAUREEN "MO" Passed away peacefully at Trinity Hospice on 14th February 2020, aged 72 years.
She is now reunited with her beloved Husband Bertie.
She was also the much loved Mum of Warren and Stuart, Mother in Law to Allison and Lindsay and a wonderful Grandma to Charlotte, Courtney and Lewis.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 1.15 p.m.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, are for
Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020