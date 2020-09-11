|
|
|
KAYE Maureen Margaret Passed away surrounded
by her loving family on
5th September 2020.
Maureen,
aged 84 years,
of Stafford Avenue,
Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife of the late Tom,
much loved mum of Heather, Alison and Jonathan,
dear mother-in-law of
Peter, Lawrence and Sharon,
loving nana of Emma and Laura, Holly, and Charlie and Hope,
dearly loved sister
of John and Fred.
Funeral Service to be held at
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Thursday 17th September at 11am, followed by burial at Poulton New Cemetery at 12noon.
Flowers are welcome
or donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice. All enquiries
and donations please to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, FY6 7SF,
tel 01253 899845`
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2020