The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Maureen Maude Notice
Maude Maureen Peacefully on
June 9th 2020 in the wonderful care of Acorn Nursing Home Blackpool,
Maureen, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Mary,
Jane and the late Helen,
beloved mum-in-law of Alan
and the best nanna of Adam.

"Love You Forever."

Service and interment to be
held at Park Cemetery Lytham
on Tuesday June 23rd 2020
at 2.45p.m. Donations in
memory of Maureen for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, FY2 0NR.
Tel: 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020
