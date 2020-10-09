Home

Maureen McGowan Notice
McGOWAN
Maureen Peacefully at her
home in Thornton on
Sunday 4th October 2020,
Maureen, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alec, loving mother of Michael and Sharon, adored grandmother of Alexander, dearly loved sister of Catherine and much loved auntie of Jacki.
She will be very sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Thornton on Wednesday 14th October at
11am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020
