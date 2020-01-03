Home

Maureen Pasqualino Notice
PASQUALINO Maureen Passed away peacefully on Thursday 17th December 2019
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Maureen, aged 83 years.
A deeply loved wife to Roberto,
also a loving mum to Martin
and Robert and mother-in-law
to Katie and Lorraine.
Maureen will be deeply missed by Grandchildren Lucia, Alessandra, Isabella, Fiorella and
Great Granddaughter Emilia
and also by all who knew her.
Maureen's funeral service
will take place at
Christ the King Church at 11.30am, followed by a burial service at Layton Cemetery, Blackpool,
on Friday 10th January 2020.
Floral tributes in memory
of Maureen and all
further enquiries please to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
