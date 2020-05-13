|
PHILIP Maureen (previously Napier and Cocking) Of the Hawthorns, Tadley, sadly passed
away on 12th April 2020 at Basingstoke Hospital, aged 79. Dearest wife of Alistair, and much loved mother of Fiona and James. Daughter of beloved Lilian Cocking and James Kenrick Lewington RM.
A family (C of S) funeral was held on 29th April at West Berkshire Crematorium. Maureen's life will be celebrated in Poulton-le-Fylde, Blackpool, at a later date. Donations to the British Lung Foundation welcomed, c/o
Ash Brook Funerals, Tadley, Hampshire. Tel 0118 982 1111
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 13, 2020