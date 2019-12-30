|
|
|
Richardson Maureen The family of the late
Maureen Richardson wish to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolences they have received. They would especially like to thank Chief Constable Andy Rhodes for allowing his staff to show their support in the way that they did. Scott, and the staff at
Box Bros. Ltd. for their care, and attention to detail. Reverend Steve Haskett for his kind words and wonderful service in
St. Johns Church. Lee Wilson,
and the trustees of The Gerry Richardson Trust for their ongoing support and finally to those who attended Maureen's funeral and to those who so generously donated to Gerry's Trust Fund.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019