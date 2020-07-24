|
|
|
Rogerson (Maureen) On Saturday 18th July 2020, peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Maureen of Fleetwood
(formerly of Blackpool) passed away, aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Sid,
much loved mum of Mark,
Paul, John and Stephen,
dear mother in law to Valerie, Michelle and Georgina and
loving nanny to Rebecca, Tom,
Joe, Oliver, Adam and Luke.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Fleetwood on Friday 7th August at 11 am
followed by a Burial service at
Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, are to Alzheimer's Society on line at memorygiving.com/maureenritarogerson c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2020