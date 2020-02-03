|
|
|
TAYLOR (née Harrop)
Maureen Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 20th January 2020 aged 77 years.
Devoted wife to Jim, much loved mum to Stephanie, Sean and the late Jennifer, cherished grandma to Lauren, James, Kristopher and Jennifer, a loving mother-in-law
to Michael and Karen,
also a dear sister and auntie.
Maureen will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Christ Church Thornton at 2.00pm on Wednesday 12th February prior to interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020