|
|
|
WAINSCOTT MAUREEN (MO) Peacefully at the
Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle on
Wednesday 21st October 2020,
Maureen (Mo).
Dearly loved wife of the
late Clifford (Cliff),
much loved mum of
Michael, Nikki and Sharon
also a loving nana of
Hannah, Sam, Beth and Callum.
Funeral service and cremation
to be held at
Carlisle Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to be divided between
Alzheimers UK and Mind.
For guidance on current
restrictions please contact
the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Sean Crilley Funeral Directors,
78 Brook Street, Carlisle,
CA1 2HX TEL: (01228) 544905.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020