WILD (Maureen) On Friday 21st February 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of
the Alexandra Nursing Home,
Poulton le Fylde, Maureen
passed away aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of Barry,
loved step mother to John
and mother in law to Claudia.
She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March 2020
at 1.30pm.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road, East Thornton, Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
