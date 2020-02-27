|
|
|
Wild Maureen On Friday 21st February 2020, Maureen,
aged 83 years.
Whilst in the dedicated care of
The Brambles, the EMI Unit at
The Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with her
devoted niece Kathy by her side.
Dearest sister of Millie, a loving aunt and great aunt, and niece to Tony and the late Elsie.
Much loved by her life long friends in Scotland and warmly thought of by all who knew her.
Enquiries please to
JT Byrne Funeral Directors.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020