Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Wild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Wild

Notice Condolences

Maureen Wild Notice
Wild Maureen On Friday 21st February 2020, Maureen,
aged 83 years.
Whilst in the dedicated care of
The Brambles, the EMI Unit at
The Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton-Le-Fylde, with her
devoted niece Kathy by her side.
Dearest sister of Millie, a loving aunt and great aunt, and niece to Tony and the late Elsie.
Much loved by her life long friends in Scotland and warmly thought of by all who knew her.
Enquiries please to
JT Byrne Funeral Directors.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -