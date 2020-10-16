Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Estcourt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Estcourt

Notice Condolences

Mavis Estcourt Notice
ESTCOURT (Mavis) Passed away peacefully on
Friday October 2nd 2020
at Glenroyd Care Home.

Mavis, late of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved wife of the late David,
also a dearly loved mum and grandmother.

Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday October 23rd at 2pm.

Due to the current restrictions,
the service will be for family only.

No flowers please,
donations if so desired to
"NSPCC."
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -