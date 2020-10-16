|
|
|
ESTCOURT (Mavis) Passed away peacefully on
Friday October 2nd 2020
at Glenroyd Care Home.
Mavis, late of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved wife of the late David,
also a dearly loved mum and grandmother.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday October 23rd at 2pm.
Due to the current restrictions,
the service will be for family only.
No flowers please,
donations if so desired to
"NSPCC."
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020