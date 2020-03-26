|
Murray Mavis
(Nee Slack) At the grand age of 93.
Mavis was peacefully promoted to glory at home on 17th March 2020, wife of the late James, devoted mother to Linda, Malcolm and Allan a Treasured Grandma and Great Grandma, Deeply loved Sister of Jean and the late Eric and Carol. Mavis will be sadly missed by her extended family at the Salvation Army Citadel.
Due to present circumstances a private funeral will take place on Thursday 2nd April 2020
at 12.30pm.
Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020