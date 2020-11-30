|
SHEEDY May Passed away peacefully in the New Victoria Nursing Home, Blackpool on Tuesday
3rd November 2020,
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Thomas, loving mother of Danny, Dave and Mike.
May will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 7th December at 1.30pm.
Family funeral only due to current restrictions. Live stream available.
No flowers by request please, donation, if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries
please to Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool,
FY3 9BZ, Tel. 01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020