|
|
|
WOOD Mayne Thomas Walter Mayne passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on April 13th, six weeks short of his 90th birthday.
He was the devoted husband of Marion, father to Andrew,
father-in-law of Eileen and cherished grandad of
Annie & Neirin.
He will be sorely missed.
His funeral service was held on Wednesday 29th April 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Donations, if desired, on line to Trinity Hospice, Bispham.
Please be aware that the funeral service was attended by
close family only.
All enquiries to:
Co-op funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road. Blackpool
Tel 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020