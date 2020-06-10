Home

Michael Birnie

Notice Condolences

Michael Birnie Notice
Birnie Michael John Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side after an illness bravely fought on
Thursday 28th May 2020,
Michael aged 74 years.

A dearly loved Dad of Brent and Mark, dearest Father-In-Law of Julie and Claire, loving partner of Diane, devoted Grandad of Lewis and Kelly, loved Husband to late Wife Marlene and dearest Sister and Brother to Audrey and Paul.
"Sadly missed, but never forgotten and always in our hearts - now fishing with the Angels in Heaven. Good night and God bless"

Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 15th June 2020 at 13.15.
Michael has requested a splash of White, Lilac and Pink to be worn.
A live video link will be available, please contact the family for details.

Family flowers only please, donations to Mesothelioma UK via https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/michaelbirnie1
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Tel: 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 10, 2020
