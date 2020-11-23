|
|
|
Butcher In hospital on
November 16th 2020
Michael ( Mick ) former BT Engineer aged 73 years of Blackpool.
Beloved husband of the
late Jackie, sadly missed by
Anne-Marie, Rebecca, Joanna,
his brother Martin and
sister in law Linda.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 26th November 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Kidney Research UK, Nene Hall, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PE2 6FZ. Enquiries to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020