Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dewhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dewhurst

Notice Condolences

Michael Dewhurst Notice
DEWHURST Michael Passed away peacefully at home surround by his loving family on Monday 30th December 2019,
aged 53 years.
Much loved husband of Wendy dearly loved dad of Amy and
step dad of Shannon and Brogan, cherished grandad of Elizabeth and Archie, loving son of Rex and the late Anita and brother of Chris.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd January at 11:45am.
Family flower only please, donations if so desired to Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -