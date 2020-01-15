|
|
|
DEWHURST Michael Passed away peacefully at home surround by his loving family on Monday 30th December 2019,
aged 53 years.
Much loved husband of Wendy dearly loved dad of Amy and
step dad of Shannon and Brogan, cherished grandad of Elizabeth and Archie, loving son of Rex and the late Anita and brother of Chris.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd January at 11:45am.
Family flower only please, donations if so desired to Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020