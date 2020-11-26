|
|
|
HAIGH (MIKE)
Michael Robert Suddenly in Victoria Hospital on Sunday 15th November 2020, Mike,
aged 60 years.
Loving husband of Fiona, much loved dad of Rachael, Caroline, Katherine and Stephanie, adored grandad of Francesca, Rose, Tommy and Arthur, dearly loved brother of Ann, and a dear father in law, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
Mike will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 4th December.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for the Noah's Ark Pastures New Adoptions,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG. Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020