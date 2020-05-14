|
|
|
HARTLEY Michael
"Mickey" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Michael in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 6th May 2020, aged 54 years.
Adored son of Sheila and David, cherished Brother and
Brother in law of Deborah and Steve, wonderful Uncle of Rebecca and Adam and loving Nephew of Marion and the late Peter.
"Michael was a true and loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him"
Please keep Michael and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Thursday 21st May at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating Michael's life in a private
family service.
The cortege will be passing
The Devonshire Arms Pub enroute to the service to ensure Michael's many friends can pay their respects whilst respecting
the distancing guidelines.
All enquiries and floral tributes please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020