Hartley Michael The family of the late Michael Hartley would like to express their thanks to all friends and relatives for the expressions of sympathy received during their sad loss.

Special thanks to Nurses at BVH ICU Department, Michael's many friends, colleagues and closest friends who stood at the Devonshire Arms and Crematorium.

Reverend Prest for the service
and to all at D. Hollowell & Sons, especially Rachel for their
dignified services.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 28, 2020
